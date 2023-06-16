Jerry L. Howard, age 73 went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. He was born on Monday, December 26, 1949 in Oneida, Kentucky to the union of J. L. and Audrey (Sams) Howard. He worked for Shamrock Coal for many years and was a warehouse manager. He was a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife: Patricia A. “Patty” Brown Howard, his daughters: Angela Howard and Shawna Howard and husband Tommy D. Smith, as well as his grandchildren: Kelsey Perkins, Nathan Perkins and Jayden Smith. He is also survived by his brother: Jackie Howard and his wife Audrey; 2 sisters-in-law: Paula Stumbo and husband Phillip and Robin Hensley and husband Mike; four nephews: Brian Howard, Jonathan Howard, Connor and Landon Hensley; his uncle: Shorty Howard and wife Opal and his aunt: Ann Howard and a host of friends and other family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents: J. L. and Audrey S. Howard.
Funeral Services for Jerry L. Howard will be conducted on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dustin Sims and Rev. Kenneth Felty will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday evening from 6-9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
