Jerry Lee Phillips of Cape Coral, Florida born in Manchester, KY on January 20, 1953, passed away June 07, 2021. He was a disabled Navy veteran with 2 tours in Vietnam. He also worked and retired from Entergy in Newark.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Marilyn Sue Phillips of Cape Coral, Florida; five daughters and one son: Tammy Bozeman of California, Regina Hall of Arkansas, Tonya Powell of Alabama, Bradley Shaw of Florida, Brandie Johnson and Kristie Hendrix of Missouri; thirteen grandchildren, Dylan, Ethan, Connor, and Braden of California, Celine and John of Arkansas, Hayley and Carson of Alabama, Grace of Colorado, Tanner, Mia, Taya and Jayden of Missouri; Siblings, Judy Hoover-Smith of Little Rock and Paul Hoover of Sherwood, Arkansas.
He Is preceded in death by his parents, Russel and Addie Phillips; brothers, Pete Hoover and Pat Hoover; sisters, Janet Herndon, Josephine Hoover and Glenda Louise Phillips.
He loved his wife, kids, and grandchildren dearly and considered his friends like family. He was always busy and ‘on the go’- never slowing down. He was a cat with 99 lives and used every one of them. He will be missed dearly.
Graveside service will be Monday, June 14, 2021 at 12 P.M. in the Holobaugh near Black Rock. Pallbearers are Jason and Carson Powell, Johnny and John Hall, Junior Thatch, and Eldon Henderson. Honorary Pallbearers are Ralph Thatch, Robbie Carroll, Don Sessions, Bradley Shaw, and Rex Marshall.
