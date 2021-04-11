Jerry Mars Smith was born on August 11, 1946, in Goose Creek, Manchester, KY. He passed away at Pikeville Medical Center on April 8, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with Covid 19.
Jerry graduated from college with a teaching degree and taught school in Clay County spending many years at Goose Rock Elementary. He was a huge Kentucky Wildcats basketball fan and enjoyed squirrel hunting when he was a little boy.
He was preceded in death by his Father Joe D. Smith, his Mother Mallie Collett Hyde and Step-Father Huarm Hyde, brother Ambrose (AC) Smith and sisters Edna Reed, Tressie Dempsky, Hazel Smith, and Mary Swafford. He is survived by his brother Jack Smith of Columbia, Tennessee, sisters Betty Cote of Gross Point Pk, Michigan, Hester Rutledge of Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania, and Martha Wagers of London, KY. Jerry also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send special thanks to Kenneth and Connie Smith and Lennie Smith for caring for Jerry so well during his last days. They were angels from God.
Arrangements will be as follows:
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, April 11th at Britton Funeral Home, with George Roberts and Jerry Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, April 10th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.