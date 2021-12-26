Jerry Smith age 68 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Saturday - December 25, 2021 at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland in Somerset, Kentucky. He was the husband of the late Barbara Shell Smith, He is survived by one son; Paul and wife Karen of Manchester, two grandsons; Andrew and wife Ashley and John and wife Kam, one sister Becky Goins and husband Smiley and a host of nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents Buster and Louise Owens Smith, one sister Birdie and one bother Chester.
Funeral Services for Jerry Smith will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday - December 29, 2021 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Buford Hooker, Rev. Terry Shell and Wilburn Coffee officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. The family of Jerry Smith will receive friends after 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday - December 29, 2021 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.