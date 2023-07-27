Jerry Wilburn Bond was born October 6, 1944, in Oneida, KY and departed this life Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Hospice of the Bluegrass in Lexington, at the age of 78. He was the son of the late Elmer & Ina (Reese) Bond.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Betty Lou (Summers) Bond of Annville and by two children, Jerry Brian Bond (Megan) of Manchester and Gwenda Michelle Bond (Christopher Rowe) of Lexington. Other survivors include a grandson, Parker Jerran Bond; two step grandchildren, Maverick Parks and Audrey Parks; by his sister-in-law, Peggy Bond of Gray Hawk; by a niece, Misti Baker (Derrick) of London and by an uncle Denver Reese of Connersville, IN.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was also preceded in death by his grandson, Landon Howard Bond; by his brother, Paul Bond and by his nephew, Christopher Bond.
Jerry was a member of the Annville Baptist Church and was a retired school teacher and principal at McKee Elementary.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, July 24, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Williams and Bro. Derrick Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Nichols Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Visitation 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to...
Landon Bond Memorial Fund
c/o Brian Bond
75 Tanyard Rd
Manchester, KY 40962
