Jesse Green Cobb, age 20, of London, Kentucky passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022.
He leaves behind his parents, Todd and Amy Brock Cobb; two children, Jace Daxton Cobb and Waylon Green Cobb, both of London, KY; two brothers, Jacob Cobb of London, KY, Tyler Cobb & wife Kaelyn of Corbin, KY; his grandparents, David & Von Brock; his great grandparents, Dan & Alma Hale; two nephews, Brayden Cobb, Carter Cobb; two nieces, Addison Arnold, Mille Cobb, plus a host of uncles, aunts, great uncles and aunts, cousins and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garfield and Maxine Cobb.
Jesse was a construction worker, and he was a member of High Top Baptist Church. He liked sports and enjoyed spending time with Jace and his nephews and nieces. Jesse loved his family very much.
Funeral services for Jesse Green Cobb will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Mike McQueen and Ronnie Hale officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 27, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
