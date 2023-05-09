Jesse Hatfield Jr., 88, of Versailles, Kentucky, passed away on May 5, 2023, in Lexington, he was born on April 4, 1935, to Joe and Ida France Hatfield, in Manchester Kentucky. He was independent, hardworking, and enjoyed giving to others out of the kindness of his heart. Jesse called himself the "wood man" and stayed very active outdoors with gardening, chopping wood to sell or even just to give freely. He was a true friend to those around town and enjoyed helping his community. He loved to stay busy and thrived when he was working. Jesse was a member of the Faith Baptist Church.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, his loving spouse Shelby Sizemore Hatfield; two brothers, Andrew Hatfield, and Joe Hatfield Jr; and sister, Minnie Stovall.
Jesse is survived by 3 sister in laws, Juanita (Danny) Toler of Versailles, Eveyln (Ray) Scalf of Hamilton, Ohio, Brenda Sizemore of Versailles; 8 nieces; and several great nieces and nephews.
Psalms 46: God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, even though the earth be removed, and the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea; though its waters roar and be troubled, though the mountains shake with its swelling. There is a river whose streams shall make glad the city of God.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday May 11, 2023 12:00pm, with Bro. Joe Collins officiating at Sunset Memorial Gardens, in Frankfort, Kentucky.
