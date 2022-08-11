Jesse L.”Bodene” Davidson went home to be with the Lord on the Sunday, August 7, 2022 at the hour of 8:30 p.m. at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard, Perry County, Kentucky.
He was born April 14, 1952 at the Oneida Hospital in Oneida, Clay County, Kentucky to the union of Rev. Samuel L. Davidson and Dora Stewart Davidson. Jesse was their second child and the only son, whom they cherished all their lives.
He worked throughout his life at various jobs including General Motors in Cincinnati, Ohio and Totes bag Company in Loveland, Ohio. He was also a carpenter for the Farmer’s Home Administration in Clay County, Kentucky for several years. He enjoyed traveling and being with his family. He told his children about the Lord and how important it is to make it to Heaven. He was a hero to bothhis daughters as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The lessons of life he instilled in them will be carried in their hearts forever.
Jesse leaves to mourn his passing his daughters Dora Mae Davidson Hacker (Mike French) and Jessica Glenna Davidson Arnett Jones (Rex Abner), his grandchildren, James L. Dylan Hacker (Natosha) and Cheynne Elizabeth Mae Arnett Hensley (Jimmy Lee) along with five great grandchildren namely Emery Hacker, Aaliyah Smith, and Bently Hensley, Rodney Hensley and Kashton Hensley, with a sixth great grandchild, Annabeth Hacker to be born in October.
Jesse L. leaves one sister, Deloise Bentley along with a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.Jesse was proceeded in death by his father and mother Sammy and Dora Davidson and one sister, Rachel Davidson Bellamy Along with his faithful, loving and devoted wife, Edith Hacker Davidson, who was the love of his life. Also proceeded in death by his grand nephew, Tyler Durham whom he loved dearly and one of his best friends, his brother-in-law David Bentley. Jesse was a son, a brother a husband, a wonderful father and a great grandfather. The thoughts that fill our hearts today, dear father, will linger in our minds all our days.
Funeral services for Jesse L. Davidson will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:00 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Robert Rice, Rev. George Abner and Anthony Hinkle will be officiating.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 11 after 12:00 P. M. until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.