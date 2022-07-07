Jesse Mounce, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, July 3rd, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
Jesse was born in Livingston, KY on July 7, 1951, a son of the late Margie Milburn and Jesse Mounce, Sr.
He is survived by his wife Pattie Goetzinger Mounce of Manchester; and his children: Robert Mounce and wife Dayna of Round Lake, IL, and Jessica Mounce and fiancé Jim Hale of Manchester.
Jesse is also survived by two brothers: Mike Mounce and wife Wendy of Mundelein, IL, and Dave Mounce of Round Lake, IL.
In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Mounce.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
