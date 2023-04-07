Jessica Barbara Hoskins McDaniel passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Well's Hospice Center in Hazard, KY. She was 45 years old. Jessica was born July 23, 1977 in Hyden, Kentucky the daughter of the late, Stanley Hoskins & the late, Sharon Amos Hoskins. Jessica was a life-long resident of Leslie County. By occupaton she was a former employee for LKLP. Jessica was a member of the New Hope Community Church at Warbranch, KY. She enjoyed camping, 4-wheeler riding, fishing, swimming, going to Church and loved spending time with her family, especially her treasured grandchildren.
Jessica was preceded in death by her beloved parents, loving & devoted husband, Larry Blevins, special grandparents, Clayton & Lola Amos and Edwin & Margaret Hoskins, special brother, Kenny Amos & special sister, Terri Fee. She leaves the following relatives surviving; three cherished sons, Tony Hoskins (Amanda), Hazard, KY, Troy Blevins, San Diego, CA, and Noah McDaniel, Wooton, KY, four cherished daughters, Samantha Blevins (Kain Collins), Lexington, KY, Kendra Adkins (Travis), Bledsoe, KY, Laryn Blevins, Bledsoe, KY and Hailey Blevins, Bledsoe, KY, four treasured grandchildren, Camden Collins, Bentlee Adkins, Callie Adkins and Link Hoskins, special aunts, Debbie and Barbara & special friends, Stevie & Helen McDaniel and Betty Wells. Also a host special nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends survive.
Services:
Funeral: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the Lower Middlefork Pentecostal Church at Asher, KY.
Ministers: Rev. Eugene "Friday" Roberts, Rev. Tim Finley & Denver Brock
Interment: Albert Morgan Cemetery, Essie, KY.
Pallbearers: Tony Hoskins, Troy Blevins, Jonah Fee, Tim Amos, Travis Adkins & Stevie McDaniel
Visitation: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. at the Church
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
