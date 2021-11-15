Mrs. Jessica Lynn Minton, age 38 departed this life on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Tuesday, April 5, 1983 in Manchester to Walter Wagers and Elizabeth Cotton Wagers. She was a registered nurse.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Bryan Minton, her children: Bethany Brumett, Lukas Brumett and Ella Minton, her father: Walter Wagers and his wife Mary, her mother: Elizabeth Wagers, her step-father: James Bowens, her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Clifford and Geneva Minton as well as her paternal grandmother: Bonhelen Wagers and her brothers: Jonathan Wagers and wife Marie, Jason Wagers and wife Tabatha and Shaun King and wife Nicole.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather: George Cotton, maternal grandmother: Alma Hubbard, and her paternal grandparents: Walter and Tabatha Wagers.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Jessica Lynn Minton will be conducted on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Joe McQueen will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Family Cemetery in London, Kentucky.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
