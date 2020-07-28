Jessie Brown, 88 of Moores Hill passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at High Point Health in Lawrenceburg. Jessie was born Saturday, January 30, 1932 in Clay County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Samuel and Martha Rice. She married Buddy Brown and he preceded her in death. Jessie enjoyed doing home improvements and spending time with her family.
Jessie is survived by children: Earl Brown of Moores Hill; Clifford Beach of Milan; Carl Brown of Dillsboro; and Mary McCreary of Milan. Many Grandchildren and several Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Martha Rice; her husband Buddy Brown, son; Donald Beach; daughter; Barbara Beach; son; William Brown; brothers and sisters.
There are no services planned at this time. Memorials may be made in honor of Jessie to Donor’s choice. Sibbett-Moore Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements, 16717 Manchester Street, Box 156, Moores Hill, IN 47032, (812)744-3280. Please reach out through our website at www.sibbettmoore.com to leave an online condolence message or a memory of Jessie for the family.
