Our beloved, Jessie Lee DeBord Sandlin, age 94, took her last breath in the early hours of Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Hospice of Miami County, located in Troy, OH, with her granddaughter Angela by her side.
Jessie was born on May 22, 1928, in Jellico, TN, a daughter to the late Tyler DeBord, and Mossie (Davis) DeBord. She was the 4th of six children and loved her family very much. She is survived by one sister; Peggy Crawford of Nicholasville, one sister-in-law; Lucy DeBord of Booneville, KY, two granddaughters; Angela Sandlin and Katie Kilpatrick (Greer) both of Tipp City, OH, two great-grandchildren; Corey Sandlin and Vincent Rogers, one great-great-grandchild; Cole Sandlin, a host of nieces & nephews, and many other loving family members and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband; Lewis Sandlin, two sons; Michael Sandlin and Patrick Sandlin, one sister; Jean (and Hoyle) Jeffers, and three brothers; Jerome Debord, Jack DeBord, and Jerry (and Dottie) DeBord. Each loss was hard on her, but she never really recovered from losing both of her children. She always said it just wasn't fair to lose your children. That was one of the few things that ever dimmed the sparkle from her eyes.
If you knew Jessie, you know she had a zest for life, a great sense of humor, and a compassionate heart for everyone she knew. All children naturally gravitated toward her, and she to them. Jessie would give her time, energy, money, and/or food (especially candy and treats) to help a child- family or stranger. She deeply loved her siblings and their spouses and children. All her nieces and nephews have remained close to her and showered her with love, attention, and gifts at every opportunity. We have a blessed family, indeed.
Jessie could sing, dance, bowl, fish, play the guitar, ride a motorcycle, and change the oil or brake pads of nearly any car. She never met a stranger. Her disposition was naturally joyful and warm and will be greatly missed by all lucky enough to have known her. A storyteller by nature, Jessie loved to tell of her earliest memories growing up around Oneida and Jellico, Tennessee, and eventually, Booneville, Kentucky. Jessie and her little sister, Peggy, were the best of friends and roommates for over 20 years, after losing their husbands, until June of 2021. They loved to regale all with their tales of riding (or falling from) horses through the mountains, hauling logs with their daddy, playing in rivers and streams, fishing, collecting berries, avoiding snakes, as well as describing creative ways they survived the hardships of the Great Depression.
In Booneville, KY, Jessie eventually met Lewis Sandlin, the son of a preacher-man. It is told that George Sandlin encouraged his son to talk to one of those DeBord girls, and soon after, the two went on a date. Lewis had just returned from World War II and had never learned to drive. She was a great driver, loved to work on cars with her daddy, and didn't mind driving to pick him up! She would eventually teach him how to drive. They shared a loving relationship of about 50 years until he took his last breath by her side.
One of Jessie's fondest memories was deciding to get a motorcycle. Her little brother, Jerry, loved riding motorcycles, and he told her she could take a ride if she wanted. She said she thought he was just teasing her, so she took it for a spin and was instantly hooked. Later, when Lewis was healing from a heart attack in the early 1970s, the doctor encouraged her to take up a hobby to help relieve stress, and she decided riding a motorcycle would help. Apparently, it did help because she went on to own several and drove them from Ohio to Kentucky and Tennessee and back frequently to visit her mom and siblings.
Her last year was a difficult one as her body was a bit weaker, and she was grieving the loss of her son, Pat. She came to live in Tipp City, OH, with her granddaughter, Angela. Pat's daughter Katie took her to church on Sundays, and she really enjoyed spending that time with her and Vincent. She especially enjoyed Pastor Denise Mealy, who came to visit Jessie on Sunday. Pastor Mealy anointed her with oil and prayed with her. Corey and the kids’ daily visits filled her heart with joy. She missed being with her sweet sister, Peggy, and wonderful niece, Nancy, and all her amazing children and grandchildren, but she was looking forward to being closer to her other niece, Natalie (and Dave), and her immediate family. Having her two granddaughters, great-grandsons, and one great-great-grandson around kept her spirits up and her on her toes. She laughed a lot, and she was doing well, living nearly independently. She was also being spoiled by all of Angela's dearest friends. Jessie was strong and determined until the very end. All the hospice nurses and the music therapist loved visiting her saying she was their favorite patient. We are grateful for their kind and loving services. Angela's beau, Lucas, was the apple of her eye. She liked to call him her boyfriend and was looking forward to riding on the Harley this summer. They joked together all the time. He was kind and loving to her as if she was his own grandmother. Jessie was a good Christian woman and left an example of love, kindness, adventure, strength, and generosity for all to follow. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home, with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Shepherd Memorial Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home will oversee arrangements. If you prefer a donation in her honor over flowers, please consider:
Hospice Affinity Care of Ohio
7681 Tyler's Place Blvd., Suite 3
West Chester, OH 45069
