Mrs. Jessie Lynn Hubbard, age 49 departed this life on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the AdventHealth in Manchester. She was born on Thursday, October 15, 1970 in Manchester to Sherman and Claudia Wombles Napier.
She leaves to mourn her husband: Harvey Hubbard, her children: Harvey “Hoovey” J. Hubbard, Charles Hubbard, Sherman Hubbard and Katina Hubbard. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Pierce, Davin Hubbard, James Oetzel, Karenda Oetzel, Morgan Oetzel, Isabella Oetzel, Sherman Hubbard and Connor Hubbard and her brother: Charles Wombles and her sisters: Sharon Kay Croucher and Susie Grubb.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Sherman and Claudia Napier.
Graveside Services for Jessie Lynn Hubbard will be conducted on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2 PM at the Gregory Branch Cemetery in the Gregory Branch Community.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
