Jeweldene Link, age 81, departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020.
She was born on April 15, 1939, in Manchester, KY to Frank Henson and Nancy (Smith) Henson. She was a member of the Liberty Holiness Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son, Earl Link and wife Jackie; her daughters, Sarah Bowling and husband Charles Douglas Bowling, and Nancy Link, all of Manchester, KY.
Also, surviving are these grandchildren: Earl Douglas Link, Charla Kaye Bowling, Melody Marcum, Michelle Jones and husband Ronnie Jones, all of Manchester, KY; and these great-grandchildren: Billy Darrell Collins, Andrew Jones, Austin Jones, Charleigh Jean Bowling, Kayleigh Christana Bowling. Also, a host of family and friends.
She is survived by the following brothers and sisters Herles Henson and wife Irma Jean of Waco, KY Leonard Henson, and wife Teresa Henson of London, KY, Herman Henson of Manchester, KY, Gladys France, and husband Ernest France of Manchester, KY.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Frank Henson and Nancy (Smith) Henson, her husband Darrell Link, and one son Billy Darrell Link. As well as these brothers and sisters Carl Henson, Amel Henson, Hiram Henson, Taylor Henson, Pearl Henson, Sarah Collins, Opal Wagers, Ella Smith, Ethel Wagers, Pauline Henson, Lesalane Henson, Glenalee Henson, and Leeman Henson.
Services for Jeweldene Link will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 6:00 pm at the Britton Funeral Home with Rev. Jessie Kemp and Dudley Lynch officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 4:00 pm till 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
