Jewell Dene Loughran Adams, 88, of London, Ky, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, at Saint Joseph Hospital - London.
Jewell was born in Bear Branch, KY on May 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Luther and Maggie Bowling Howard. She was a retired Toll Booth attendant with the Kentucky Department of Transportation.
She is preceded in death by her two husbands Vernon Jess Loughran and William Gilbert Adams.
Jewell is survived by her children: Jeff Loughran and James (JV) Loughran both of London, KY, and her daughter, Jo Lynn Stiles of Nashville, TN. As well as the following step-children, Linda Cromer and her late husband Gary, Barbara Mullins, Mark Adams (Linda), Charles Adams (Robin), all of London, KY, and Thomas Adams (Lisa) of Lousiville, KY.
She is also survived by her two sisters, Carolene Roberts of Manchester, KY, and Bertha West of Corbin, KY. Also, by her sister-in-law Betty Loughran of Manchester, KY. The following grandchildren, Brandon (Marie) Rafferty, Jalyn Loughran (Hayden Gilmore), Jessa Loughran (Dustin Scalf), two great-grandchildren Josiah and Jude Rafferty. The following step-grandchildren, Michael Cromer, Carissa Wix, Duncan Adams, Jared Adams, Sydney Adams, Rick Mullins, and Jordan Adams. As well as the following step-great-grandchildren, Aslinn Cromer, Elijah Wix, Ava Mullins, Declan Adams, and Grant Mullins.
In addition to her two husbands and her parents, Jewell was also preceded in death by her sister Anna Lee Farmer.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 8th at Britton Funeral Home, with Steven Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, February 8th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.