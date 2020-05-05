Jim Junior Henson, age 39 departed this life on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Thursday, July 10, 1980 in Manchester to Homer and Ellen Sizemore Henson.
He leaves to mourn his passing his parents: Homer and Ellen Sizemore, 29 nieces and nephews and 23 great nieces and nephews that he loved as his own as well as these brothers and sisters: Bessie Jones and her husband Frank, Ella Roark and her husband Don, Kathy Gilliam, Billy Joe Henson and his fiancé Ashley, Jennifer Collins and her husband Jamie, Jonathan Henson and his wife Kayla, Lisa Lovins and her husband Shannon, Charlie Henson and his wife Kathy, Sharon Pugalee, Karen Beckner and her husband Gary and Jonathan King and his wife Sabrina and his special friends: George Davis and Tony Patterson.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Floyd and Mittie Sizemore, his paternal grandparents: Jim and Bessie Hicks, his niece: Francheska LeAnn Jones, his great niece: Elizabeth Danielle Hicks, his brothers: Homer Lee Henson and Jimmy Henson.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, the funeral services, visitation and burial for Jim Junior Henson will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
