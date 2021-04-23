Jimmie Davidson, 64, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, April 21st, at his home.
Jimmie was born in Oneida, KY on August 19, 1956, a son of the late Russell Oliver and Virginia Murrell Davidson.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jackson Davidson; and his children: Jimmy Ray Davidson, Donovin Johnson, and Darla Marie Sizemore and husband Shane, all of Manchester.
Jimmie is also survived by his grandchildren: Charity Hubbard, Destiney Davidson, Jake Davidson, Devyn Davidson, Connor Combs, and Danyelle Davidson; and his special canine friend, Smokey. Also, surviving are his brothers and sisters: Russell Davidson, Jr. of Indiana, Andrew Davidson of Ohio, Elizabeth Byrd of Oneida, Geraldene Moore of Manchester, and Darlene Johnson of Oneida.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 24th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joey Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 24th at Britton Funeral Home.
