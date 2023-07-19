Jimmie Lee Taber, 80, of Barbourville, KY, passed away Monday, July 17th, at the Barbourville ARH Hospital.
Jimmie was born in Pineville, KY on July 12, 1943, a son of the late Floyd and Effie Emery Taber.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Mollie Wilson Taber of Barbourville.
He is also survived by his sister, Hazel Mills of Flat Lick, by a special son, Brody Dwayne Lewis, and special daughter, Chloe Bethany Frederick; and by a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 22nd at Britton Funeral Home, John Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at the Brown Wilson Cemetery in Oneida.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, July 21st at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.