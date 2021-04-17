Jimmy Birch, 66, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, April 12th, at his home.
Jimmy was born in Manchester, KY on October 6, 1954, a son of the late Walter Jr. and Anna C. Love Birch .
He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jean Frost Birch.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Jagretta G. Birch of East Bernstadt; his sister, Henrietta Sizemore of Manchester; and three grandchildren: Abbie Gail Smith, Makayla Lasha Smith, and Brittney Lynn Birch.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter Jr. Birch and Eddie Wayne Birch.
A Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 17th at Britton Funeral Home, with Ken Bolin and Jesse Henson officiating.
Visitation will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 17th at Britton Funeral Home.
