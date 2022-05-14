Mr. Jimmy Curry age 67 of Hopkinsville, Kentucky and formerly of Manchester departed this life on Tuesday - May 10, 2022 at the Bradford Heights Nursing Home in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He was born on April 16, 1955 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of John P. and Della Baird Curry. He was united in marriage to Addie Curry who preceded him in death.
Jimmy's passion was hunting with his Dad, Brother and Friends. He was blessed with many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Lisa and Tammy, always showing him kindness and love seeing he was taken care of spending days and hours to make sure he was.
Survivors include his siblings; Barbara Adams, Doris Gregory (Buron), Mary Ross (Bo), Ruby Hibbard and Sally Simpson, brother in law; Hurless Downey and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; John P. and Della Baird Curry, his wife Addie Curry, his siblings; Ishmeal Curry, Hubert Stanfield, Hobert Stanfield, Inez Stanfield, Cynthia Downey and Homer (O.V.) Stanfield.
Graveside services for Jimmy Curry will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday - May 12, 2022 at the Herd Cemetery in the Sibert Community with Rev. Scotty Jewel presiding. Burial will follow in the Herd Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.