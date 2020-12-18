Jimmy Davidson, 62, of Sextons Creek, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 15th, at his home.
Jimmy was born in Cincinnati, OH on January 11, 1958, a son of the late Hazel (McDaniel) and John Davidson.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan Davidson of Manchester; his grandson, Logan Davidson of Manchester; his two sisters: Rebecca McDaniel of Burning Springs, and Elizabeth Day of Manchester; and his brother, John David Davidson of Burning Springs.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Jason Davidson, and his brother, Ronnie Davidson.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Britton Funeral is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Davidson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
