Jimmy Davidson, 62, of Sextons Creek, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 15th, at his home. 

Jimmy was born in Cincinnati, OH on January 11, 1958, a son of the late Hazel (McDaniel) and John Davidson. 

He is survived by his son, Jonathan Davidson of Manchester; his grandson, Logan Davidson of Manchester; his two sisters: Rebecca McDaniel of Burning Springs, and Elizabeth Day of Manchester; and his brother, John David Davidson of Burning Springs. 

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Jason Davidson, and his brother, Ronnie Davidson. 

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. 

Britton Funeral is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Davidson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you