Jimmy Henson age 61 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Monday - January 3, 2022 at the Saint Joseph Medical Center in London, Kentucky He was the husband of the late Wilma Sue Henson, the father of Amy Michelle Henson, the brother of Patricia Hubbard and husband Golden, Sharon Gray and husband Murrel, Earnest Henson, Jr. & wife Wanda, Marie Brock, Christopher Scott Henson and wife Kathy, he was also survived by a fur baby Ellie. He was precede in death by his wife Wilma Sue, his parents Earnest and Mattie Smith Henson and one brother Donnie Henson and one sister Debbie Perry. Funeral services for Jimmy Henson will be conducted on Thursday - January 6, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Roy Lane Woods and Rev. James Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Earnest Henson Cemetery on the left hand fork of Billys Branch. The family of Jimmy Henson will receive friends on Thursday - January 6, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour of 1:00 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home. 

 
Service information

Jan 6
Visitation
Thursday, January 6, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 6, 2022
2:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
