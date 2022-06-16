Jimmy Lee Hubbard, 63, of Manchester, Ky, passed away Sunday, June 12th, at the Hazard Medical Center.
Jimmy was born in Manchester, Ky on April 27th, 1959, a son of the late Leon and Alta Gray Hubbard.
Jimmy is survived by the following children: Christopher Hubbard of Florida, Brandon Hubbard of Ohio, and Rhonda Harris of Manchester. As well as his life partner, Deb Jones of Manchester.
He is also survived by his sister, Kathy Smith and husband Donnie Wayne; the following grandchildren, Xander Harris and Ayden Harris; he also leaves behind a host of grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Fred Eversole, Harvey Lee Eversole, Billy Ray Eversole, Clara Edith Allen, Carolyn Jones, and Princess Collins.
Services for Jimmy will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 16th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Joey Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation for Jimmy will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 16th, at Britton Funeral Home.
