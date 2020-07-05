Mr. Jimmy Ray Gibson of Hyden, passed away at his residence Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the age of 67 years old.
He was born at Hyden, KY the son of the late Homer and Lunie Couch Gibson. By occupation Jimmy was a factory worker having worked at Curtis Enterprise (Video Production). He enjoyed ginsenging and spending time with his family especially his children and grandchildren.
Jimmy was affiliated with the Holiness Church and had been a resident of Leslie County for the past 20 years having moved back from Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: Arnold, Lannie, Harold and J.C. , one sister: Lolies Gibson and mother of children: Donna Selvey.
He leaves surviving the following relatives his loving and devoted wife: Linda Bowling Gibson of Hyden, KY, one son: Robert Selvey & Sherry of Cincinnati, OH, two daughters: Shonda Morgan & Johnny of Bear Branch, KY, Heather Gibson & John Gilbert of Bear Branch, KY, one step-daughter: Greta Gay & Doyle "Peanut" of Bear Branch, KY, two brothers: Alfred Gibson & Margaret of Big Creek, KY, Stanley Gibson & Imogene of Hazard, KY, three sisters; Geneva Gilbert of Bear Branch, KY, Bessie Roberts & Randy of Stinnett, KY, Effie Muncy of Bear Branch, KY, nine grandchildren: Ashlyn Morgan, Samantha Pennington & Brandon "Carlos", Morgan Selvey, Kylie Selvey, Cameron Selvey, Bentley Selvey, Chelsea Smith (Tyler), Jessie Selvey and Liam Gilbert.
He is also survived by 8 great grandchildren and a host of other treasured relatives and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICES: 11:00 A.M. - Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Hals Fork Pentecostal Church at Bear Branch, KY.
OFFICIATING MINISTERS: Rev. Jerry Holland and Rev. Randy Woods
VISITATION: 6:00 p.m. - Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the church.
PLACE OF INTERMENT: Gibson Cemetery (Gibson Branch), Sizerock, KY
PALLBEARER: Roy Woods, John Gilbert, Doyle "Peanut" Gay, Scott Hazelette, Randy D. Roberts, Tyler Smith, and Josh Trent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.