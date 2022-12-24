Jimmy Ray Smith, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, December 21st, at his home.
Jimmy was born on December 9th, 1945, a son of the late James and Sarah Henson Smith.
Jimmy is survived by his son, Kevin Smith and wife Crystal of Manchester and Karen Philpot of Manchester; the following grandchildren: Makayla Hughes and husband Ethan, Brad Mosher and wife Lexy, Brittany May, and Bryson Philpot; the following great-grandchildren: Oaklynn Malory, Jaysen Sizemore, and Rayanna May; two step-grandchildren: Matthew Smith and Dylan Smith; he is also survived by his brother and sisters: Oscar Smith, Cledith Smith, and Sybil Smith.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by his brothers, Albert Smith, Charles Smith, and Rufus Smith.
Services for Jimmy will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 26th, at Britton Funeral Home, with George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Morgan Cemetery #2 on Goose Rock.
Visitation for Jimmy will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, December 26th, at Britton Funeral Home.
