(Editor’s Note: The following is excerpts from The Manchester Enterprise in 1978 on the win over Mayfield and the loss to Louisville Central in the Sweet 16 at Freedom Hall.)
The Clay County Tigers overcame a large size advantage as they downed Mayfield in the opening of the State Tournament. The smaller Tigers outrebounded the larger Mayfield trio, of 6-3 Joey Shelton; 6-6 Don Hubbard; and 6-8 David Youngblood 37-33 to take a 64-62 win.
The two smallest Tigers, Ruben Estep and Glenn Bishop, proved to be the big men on the court. Estep rammed home 27 points while Bishop poured in 19. Alfonso Thompson and Bishop were the strength on the boards as they each grabbed 11 rebounds.
Clay wasted little time in moving ahead of Mayfield. Bishop got the Tigers rolling with a baseline jumper and a rebound basket.
Clay jumped out to a quick 9-2 lead and led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers’ lead grew to 21-14 as Thompson scored four straight points. Mayfield countered going with a 10-0 run to take the lead at 24-21. Clay scored the last five points of the quarter on buckets by Estep, Bishop and a free throw from Thompson to regain the lead at the half 26-24.
Monroe Roberts gave the Tigers a big lift in the third quarter as they pull out to a 40-32 lead. He scored four points and pulled two key rebounds during the spurt.
Mayfield regrouped again and tied the score at 59 each later in the game.
Estep hit two free throws following a charge call to put the Tigers ahead 61-59. Mayfield hit one of two free throws to pull within one point.
Alfonso Thompson took a charge with 11 seconds remaining to give the possession back to the Tigers.
Estep was fouled on the inbounds play and hit both free throws to go ahead 63-60. Mayfield hit a layup with one second remaining and called a time out. Problem was they didn’t have any which resulted in a technical. Estep hit the shot and Clay inbounded the ball to win the game, giving coach Bobby Keith his first-ever win in the state tournament.
“This bunch of kids is not average,” he said. “These kids think they can win, and they do.”
Clay would not be so lucky in their quarterfinal matchup against Louisville Central.
Central edged out the Tigers with a 66-57 hard-fought win.
Bishop and Estep carried the offensive load in this one scoring 21 and 18 points respectively.
Central featured all-state point guard Vince Patton, but he wasn’t enough to keep the Tigers from a 31-28 halftime lead.
Central took a 49-41 lead and coach Keith was visibly upset with the officiating. The officials ripped the Tigers apart in the third quarter. Two made baskets by Bishop were waived off as the officials called walking violations. Four other baskets were nullified as officials called charge on each attempt.
“The officiating broke our back, especially in the second half. Everytime we tried to rally and start a comeback, an officiating call stopped us.”
One official, Ed Jackson, of Owensboro, called 27 personal fouls and violations on Clay County versus five against Central, even though they pressed the entire game.
Clay never stopped fighting though, but it was just too much to overcome as they finished the season at 30-5 with one of the best records ever under a coach Keith team.
