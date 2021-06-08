Mrs. Joan M. Murray, age 90 departed this life on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at her home. She was born on Saturday, August 9, 1930 in Corpus Christi, Texas to George Grover Sutherland and Mildred Grace (Lindsey) Sutherland. She was a LV Nurse and a member of the Liberty Worship Center.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Denver Murray and her children: Donald L. Billingsley, Daniel C. Billingsley, Carol S. Murray, Christina Mears, and Debbie L. Haag; 15 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and daughter-in-law: Mary Billingsley. Also surviving is her sister: Charlotte Grace Sutherland Primm.
She is preceded in death by her parents: George and Mildred Sutherland; her sons: David Andrew Billingsley and James Alvin Billingsley and her brother: Leroy George Sutherland.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Joan M. Murray will be conducted on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 1:00 P. M. at the Liberty Worship Center. Rev. Landis Cornett and Rev. Rusty Roberts will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Pine Grove Cemetery in the Fogertown Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 11:30 A. M. on Saturday at the Liberty Worship Center.
