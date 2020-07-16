Joann (Ghorley) Caldwell, 80, of Manchester, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Advent Health Manchester.
She was the mother of Bradley Caldwell and wife Anita of Manchester, Kentucky, Randy Lee Caldwell and wife Missy of Crawfordsville, James Douglas Caldwell and wife Dawn of West Lafayette and Travis Wayne Caldwell and wife Michelle of London, Kentucky; and the sister of Carolyn Allison of Manchester, Kentucky and John Ghorley of Sweetwater, Tennessee. She was also blessed with 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by husband James Royce Caldwell; parents Lawrence and Mary Edna (McMillan) Ghorley; and siblings, Efton, Clifton, Lowin, Wayne and Aaron Ghorley and Bobbie Jean Watson.
She was a member of Remnant Bread of Life Church of Manchester, Kentucky.
Graveside services for Joann Caldwell will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17 at Oak Hill Grant Cemetery, Crawfordsville. Hunt & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements.
