Job opportunities are heading Clay County’s way if you’re willing to work.
The Clay Fiscal Court and T.L.D. Logistics Services, Inc. of Knoxville, TN. entered into an agreement to lease the old Mid-South property at Sexton’s Creek.
T.L.D. Logistics will open a truck driver training center at the location that could offer as many as 300 future jobs within the company.
The company has four schools to train drivers for their operations in Tennessee and want to branch out. They are owned by Toyota Tsushio, which is the trading arm of Toyota.
Company representatives met with the fiscal court Friday morning to discuss Manchester as their first site for operations in Kentucky.
The company will hold a training course for Commercial Driver’s License. Once completed, you agree to work for them at least one year. Average salary ranges from $50,000 to over $100,000 basically depending on how much you want to work, T.L.D. Logistics Representative Roger Whittenburger.
Pam Mathis, grant writer for Clay County, says this has been in the works for several months.
“This will be a great opportunity for those looking for a career or wanting to change careers,” Mathis said.
County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson says this will be a welcomed addition to our county.
“I’m excited about this,” he said following the meeting. “Demand is higher now than it’s ever been for truck drivers. This company said they could hire as many drivers as we can produce through their training. The potential for good jobs through them is unlimited.”
Whittenburger says if the school is successful Clay could one day evolve into a terminal location which would provide even more opportunities.
“We need as many drivers as we can get right now,” he told the court. “We want to get this up and running as soon as possible.”
A job fair will be held soon for T.L.D. Logistics for applicants and those wanting to attend the training center. You must be 21 years old to attend the training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.