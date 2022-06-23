Jodie Bennett, age 18, of London, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
She leaves behind her parents, Dalmas and Diana Caudill Bennett; four siblings, Jamie Bennett, Dustin Bennett, Drew Bennett & fiancée Allyson Phillips, Jessie Bennett & fiancé Dalton Thompson, all of London, KY; a special niece and nephew, Amara Grace Phillips and Kaiser Jace Thompson, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Jaycee Bennett.
Jodie loved music, her friends and TikTok. She was a daddy’s girl, and she loved her family very much.
Funeral services for Jodie Bennett will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Bennett Family Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 26, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Donations may be made in person, by phone or through the following Paypal link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=B89DKYP6GQHJY
The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
