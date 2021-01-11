Joe Carlo Barger, Jr., age 62 departed this life on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his home. He was born on Thursday, August 7, 1958 in Manchester, Kentucky to Joe Carlo Barger, Sr. and Dorothy (Fields) League. He was a farmer.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Randy Philpot, Jason Dunaway, Misty Gray and his father: Joe C. Barger, Sr. and his step-mother: Christine; these grandchildren: Miranda, Randall, Ryan, Ryland, Hannah, Zeth, Joseph, Abigail and Caitlin; four great grandchildren and one brother: Larry Barger and wife Betty Jean; two half-brothers: John Barger and wife Angie and Elmer Barger and wife Tammy; and these half-sisters: Tina Smith and husband Donald; Rebecca Smith and husband Joe; Connie Gray and husband Michael; and Michelle League.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents who raised him as their own child: Pearl and Nannie Fields; his mother: Dorothy Fields League; his step-father: James League; his wife: Lois Barger and two grandchildren: Patrick and Dylan.
Funeral services for Joe Barger, Jr. will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Wayne House will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Fields Cemetery in the Goslin Community.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 16 after 11:00 A. M. until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Rominger Funeral Home toward funeral expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.