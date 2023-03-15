Joe Estep, Jr., 59, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, March 13th, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, KY.
Joe was born in Hyden, KY on October 7, 1963, a son of Lettie Barger Estep and the late Joe Estep.
Joe is survived by his mother, Lettie Estep; his son, Brandon Estep and fiancée Sandra Gibson; and his significant other, Betty Reid, all of Manchester.
He is also survived by his brother and sisters: Bobby Estep and wife Melissa, Christal Goins and husband John, Brenda Bowling and husband Harvey, Eva Smith and her son Cody, Patsy Smith and husband Randy, and Beatrice Wagers and husband Randy, all of Manchester; by his grandchildren: Brylee Estep and Bailey Estep; and by Serenitee Hibbitts, Isabella Sizemore, and Sierra Sizemore, who he raised as his own grandchildren; and by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In addition to his father, Joe was preceded in death by his son, James Estep; his brother, Ralph Estep; and his great-nephew, Brady.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 18th at Mount Paran Baptist Church in Saul, KY, with Robert Rice and Arthur Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at the Ira Barger Cemetery in Saul, KY.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Thursday, March 16th and Friday, March 17th at Mount Paran Baptist Church in Saul, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
