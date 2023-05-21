Joe Swafford, age 76, of London, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
He leaves behind his son, Roger Swafford & wife Ashley of London, KY; two grandchildren, Penelope Swafford, Oliver Swafford; two siblings, Jimmy C. Swafford & wife Darlene, Barry Swafford & wife Jennifer, all of Manchester, KY; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his son, Beverly Ann Swafford; his last wife, Joanna Rose; his parents, Ray and Joy Hand Swafford; and by his brother, Billy Dean Swafford.
Joe worked as the Director of Economic Development for the U. S. Government.
There will be a gathering for friends and family starting at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at New Salem Baptist Church followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 pm. After the memorial service, anyone who wants to stay can join the family for lunch in the Life Center at the church. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
