On Tuesday, August 10, 2021, John Alan Carmack, local musician and loving husband, passed away. He was 56 years old.
John Alan was born on December 22, 1964, in Highland Park, Michigan to John R. and Patsy (Walker) Carmack. He graduated from Laurel County High School in 1983. Then he went on to attend Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tennessee. Thus began John’s love of travel and he lived in many places. His passion for music lead him to Nashville, then with wife Vickie, ended up in the Tampa/St. Pete area of Florida. There he had recorded his first album, Kentucky Motel, and was working on a second when he passed. He played locally and was well known.
John is preceded in death by his brother Mark and mother, Patsy. Survived by wife Vickie, children Jessica Grande, Jessee James Illig, Melody (Carmack) Illig, Samantha (Allen) Felts, Brianna Bown. Also, father, John R Carmack, sister, Susan Carmack, two nephews, Ian (Memi) Carmack-Saulsbury, Isaac Carmack-Saulsbury and two grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for September 11, 2021, at the Rominger Funeral Home, 402 Richmond Rd., Manchester, Kentucky 40962. Telephone number (606) 598-5151. Visitation from 1 PM – 3 PM with a service to start at 3 PM.
There is a gofundme account set up in his name if anyone wishes to contribute in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
