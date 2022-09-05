John ("Bonecrusher") Spencer Hensley, (age 74) departed this life on Friday, September 2nd, 2022 at Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center. He was born on Friday, September 19th, 1947 in Oneida, KY to James Estill (Peanut) Hensley and Bertha (Bert) Cordelia Spencer Hensley. John Served our country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War, retiring after over thirty years of service.
He was retired from the United Postal Service. John attended Manchester Baptist Church, where he was a deacon. He enjoyed spending time with his family, mornings at McDonald's with friends, and watching the Cincinnati Reds.
John is survived by the following sons: John Spencer Hensley II and Robert Stephen Hensley (and wife Lee Ann), both of Manchester, KY; as well as two granddaughters: Reagan Hensley (of Manchester, KY) and Madison Berry (of Brownsburg, IN).
He also leaves to mourn the following brothers and sisters: Steve Hensley (and wife Miriam) of Louisville, KY; Jim Hensley (and wife Betty) of Owensboro, KY; Sue Powell ( and husband Mike) of Powell, TN; Paul Hensley of Seattle, WA; and Margaret Montgomery (and husband Donnie) of Wadesville, IN.
In addition, John is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sue Hensley; his parents, James Estill (Peanut) and Bertha (Bert) Cordelia Spencer Hensley.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 at 2 PM at Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ken Bolin officiating. He will be laid to rest in Engine Cemetery in Bluehole, KY.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6th, at Britton Funeral Home.
