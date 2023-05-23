John Downey, age 59 departed this life on Sunday, May 21, 2023. He was born on Monday, November 18, 1963 in Manchester to Charles Douglas and Fay Reid Downey.
He leaves to mourn his passing his step-daughter: Amee Robinson and husband Mike, his step-son: James Roberts, his granddaughters: Erica Barrett and husband Matthew and Savana Powell. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Vanda Downey, Rhonda Hollin, Janet Philpot, Betty Sharon Collins, Larry Downey, Norma Lee Downey, Johnny Downey, Lynn Downey and Douglas Wayne Downey.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Charles Douglas and Fay Downey, his brother: Raleigh Downey and his sister: Dwana Kaye Downey.
Funeral Services for John Downey will be conducted on Thursday at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Cecil Benge and Rev. James Wagers will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Sandlin Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 11:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
