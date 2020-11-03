John Gilbert Crawford, age 68 departed this life on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home. He was born on Sunday, September 7, 1952 in Oneida, Kentucky to John C. and Edith Ollie Crawford. He was retired from the military where he served for 22 years in the Army and Marines and was a Security Police in Bosnia and Afghanistan as he served in the Vietnam War and Desert Storm.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Karen Brown Crawford, his children: Lindsey Harmon, April Collins and John Crawford, his grandson: Jace Crawford, his mother-in-law: Merlene Brown as well as his brother: Ronnie Crawford of Connersville, Indiana and his sister: Martha Faye Crawford of Richmond, Indiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents: John C. and Edith Crawford as well as his father-in-law: Verner Brown.
A memorial service for John Gilbert Crawford will be conducted on Saturday, November 7, at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel with Military Honors. Burial will follow in the Combs Cemetery in the Hooker Community.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
