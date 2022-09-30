John Henry Burns, 78, of Carrollton, KY, died on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at his home in Carrollton.
He was born on November 12, 1943, in Clay County, KY, the son of the late Ernest Burns and Julie Couch Burns. John had worked as a former Crane Operator at Nucor Steel Gallatin in Ghent, KY. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and hunting for Ginseng.
Survivors include his two daughters, Alma (Barry) Shields of Ghent, KY, and Aleshia (Larry) Tallent of Carrollton, KY, two brothers, Edward, and Herman Burns, both of Carrollton, KY, two sisters, Betty Hearn and Opal Robbins, both of Carrollton, KY, three grandchildren, Justin L. Shields, Shane (Bobbie) Tallent, and Amanda (James) Rockwell, six great grandchildren, Zoey Rockwell, Luke Tallent, Shelbie Rockwell, Brody Rockwell, Kayleigh Tallent and K.J. Kurtz, two step grandchildren, Joshua Shields and Jeremy Shields, three step great grandchildren, Jagger, Jensen and Harper Shields.
John is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Joyce Faye Beach Burns on January 13, 2022, a son, Johnny K. Burns on November 9, 2019, a brother, Cash Burns and two sisters, Irene Jones, and Sudie Mefford.
The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
