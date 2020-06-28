John J. Hoskins 74, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, June 27, at his home.
John is survived by his wife Jeannie Hoskins. By his son and daughters Clayton Hoskins of Newport, KY, Evonda Stull (Charles) of Manchester, KY, Tina Ellison (Wendell) of Cold Springs, KY Donna Neace of Dayton, KY, and by his brothers and sisters Hughie (Thelma) Hoskins, Bobby (Cordie) Hoskins, Dwight (Sandy) Hoskins, Glen Hoskins, Archie Hoskins, Mary Davis, and Linda (Shorty) Price. Also by his very special Yorkie Sophia.
He is also survived by the following grandchildren Amanda Eversole, Shelby McCulley (Chris Feltner), Amber Emmet, AJ Neace, Allison Neace, Jennifer Heck, and Sandra Lemox, as well as these great-grandchildren: Malaki, Mckenna, Cheyanna, Raiden, Charleigh, Jaelyn, Abigail, Greyson, Gunner, Emma, Aiden, Elijah, Audrey, Katie, and David.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Willie and Marie (Gilbert) Hoskins and his daughter Candy Mellissa Hicks and the following brother and sisters, Dennis Hoskins, Edna Ray, Wanda Browning, Della Grace Roberts, and Kelly Mae Hoskins.
The Funeral Service for John will be held 1 PM Monday, June 29th, 2020 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Wade England and Joe Crockett officiating. Burial will follow in the Lacey Abner Cemetery at Little Goose. Visitation will be after 11 AM Monday until the funeral hour.
