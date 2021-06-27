John Lenn Green, age 33 departed this life on Monday, June 21, 2021.  He was born on Friday, June 17, 1988 in Trenton, Michigan to Randy and Peggy Jones Green.

He leaves to mourn his passing his parents: Randy and Peggy Green, his paternal grandparents: Bill and Shirley Green, his maternal grandparents: Clarence and Billie Jean Jones, his brother: Adam Green and his uncle: Will Jones and his wife Carol.

Funeral Services for John Lenn Green will be conducted on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Darrell Bargo will be presiding.  He will be laid to rest in the Herd Cemetery in the Sibert Community.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

Service information

Jun 27
Visitation
Sunday, June 27, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Jun 27
Funeral Service
Sunday, June 27, 2021
3:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
