John Marc Hensley, age 58 of Blackey, KY, formally of Williamsburg, KY, went to be with his Lord, with his family by his side, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Marc was the director of Calvary Campus of Meridzo Ministries. He was a member of Jeremiah Missionary Baptist Church. He held a degree in Divinity from The University of the Cumberlands. He was previously the director of Mountain Outreach at the University for 17 years. He loved mission work and he loved loving people. He was a collector and hunter. He loved birddogs. He was an avid storyteller and fluent in “hillbilly.” He loved Kentucky. He loved music. He was the best husband, daddy, brother, son and friend.
Marc was preceded in death by his father, George I. Hensley, his grandparents, Golden and Geneva Hensley and Eugene and Mildred Hamilton. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Wanda Meyers Hensley, his daughters Leslie Ann and Jenna Rae. His mother, Judith Hensley, Parents-in-law, Allen and Ruby Meyers, brother Ric (Sandy), sister Cara (Bobby) Marshburn, brother-in-law Kennth (Karen) Meyers, Frank (Heather) Phillips, Sister in law Amanda (Joe) Hatfield, nephews, Ben (Victoria), Mack (Amy), Brandon, George, Noah (Emily), Dakota, Mitchell, nieces Tanna, Emaleigh, Gracie, Dezzarae, Lola (Nathan), April Nicole (Cameron), Hailey. Special Uncle Michael (Daylene) Hensley and Aunt Fronia Smith and cousins Jayme (Rob), Elise (Jeff) and Deanna Chapman Snyder (Teddy)
Visitation will be on Thursday, April 6 at 5 PM at Main Street Baptist Church in Williamsburg. Service to follow at 7 PM also at Main Street with Rev. Donnie Bruce Patrick and Rev. Caleb Combs officiating. Burial will be on Friday, April 7 at 2 PM at Irvin Hill Hensley Cemetery in Oneida, KY. Pallbearers include some of his closest friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Campus, Meridzo Ministries.
His life’s purpose was to ignite a passion in others for missions and to be a light to a lost and dying world. Let someone see Jesus in you today!
