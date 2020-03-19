John Michael Jones 1978- 2020
John Jones - devoted father, loving husband, community pharmacist, and friend to all who knew him- died unexpectedly in his home in Morristown, Tennessee on Monday, March 16th at the age of 41.
He was born August 5, 1978, in Corbin and raised in Manchester, Kentucky. Although his life was short he lived it full of hard work, joy, and loving kindness. John was the head Pharmacist and Co-Owner of MD Pharmacy in Morristown. John was known in the community as a dedicated healthcare worker always putting the needs of others first. He was well loved and respected by his patients, fellow pharmacists, pharmacy staff, nurses and physicians in the community.
John was always high energy and brought those around him joy. He was athletic and loved to play golf and tennis. Growing up in Kentucky, he often reflected on his “good old days” playing basketball for the Clay County Tigers. His love of basketball remained true as an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan and season ticket holder. He shared this love with his son Jackson and loved to shoot hoops and coach Jackson. He loved to watch his son play basketball at Manley Elementary and on his travel teams. His daughter Julia was the apple of his eye and brought pure love and light to his life.
John graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from Alice Lloyd College and his Doctorate in Pharmacy from The University of Kentucky. He enjoyed continuing his education as a pharmacist and was always willing to learn new and more efficient ways of helping the community through his profession.
John married Kathy, his college sweetheart, on September 27, 2003. They moved to Morristown in 2005 where they planted their beautiful family. They were truly blessed with two children, Jackson now 10, and Julia, 3. John and Kathy love their community and have been supporters of community organizations such as Food on Foot, Elite Fitness Day, Manley School and TN Bash Softball.
On their time off work, John and Kathy loved to adventure to different places. John often reflected on their travels, the beauty of Europe and the delicious pasta they enjoyed in Florence. As a family they traveled frequently to the beach playing together, swimming and taking special night beach walks. They loved and laughed together at their time at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. They also enjoyed Japanese food and culture together, something he learned from his wife Kathy and her Japanese heritage.
John and Kathy shared many special memories of their three trips together to Japan. Always fun-loving, John unabashedly sung karaoke in Japan and loved music. He loved Hot Springs in Japan and the post-card perfect views he enjoyed of Mt. Fuji.
John was a member of Manley Baptist Church. He knew the Lord, and although his family misses him deeply, they have peace that he is there climbing Mt. Fuji with his Lord and Savior and at perfect peace and complete joy.
He will be greatly missed but fondly remembered by his many friends, customers, co-workers, and the Morristown community.
John’s death was preceded by his father, James Michael Jones, Grandparents Joe and Verdie Jones and Woodrow and Alpha Brown.
John is survived by his wife Kathy Annabelle Jones, his children Jackson Kent Jones and Julia Belle Jones, his mother Thelma Jones, his brother Christopher Jones (Elly) and special nieces Katherine Rose Jones and Caroline Camille Jones, his mother-in-law Sayoko Owen, and special friends, Leighanne Wallace and Jenny Wyatt.
Private services will be held on Saturday, March 21st at Britton Funeral home and he will be laid to rest at Memorial Gardens in Manchester, Kentucky. Ken Bolin will officiate with pallbearers: Mike Bunch, Tim Bunsic, Shahin Assadnia, Brett Williamson and Wesley Wyatt.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Manley Baptist Church in Morristown, TN.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.