John Michael “Mike” Bennett age 51 departed this life on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at his home. He was born Tuesday, July 27, 1971 in Manchester to James Bennett and Linda Reece.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Tiffany Bennett Hatfield, John Dalton Bennett and Brian Michael Bennett, his grandchildren: Jocelyn Hatfield and Taelyn Hatfield, a special friend: Dana Rearden and his nephew: Mark Bennett, Jr. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Patty Simpson, Mary Bennett, Mark Bennett, Jim Bennett, Amanda Reece, Josh Reece, Ben Reece and Lisa Stamper.
He is preceded in death by his parents: James Bennett and Linda Reece and his brother: Rick Bennett.
Funeral Services for Mike Bennett will be conducted on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Chad King will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Bennett Cemetery in the Shib Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.