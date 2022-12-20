John P Wharton (11/03/1958- 12/15/2022) was a simple man, loving and caring. He loved to laugh and joke; as well as fishing and hunting. He was survived by his significant other Tena Holland, her brother Terry Holland wife Marquetta and Terry’s daughter Melanie Holland . He had special friends Jimmy and Evelene Morgan as well as Bessilene and Robert Griffin to mourn his passing.

Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 20th at the Collins Cemetery in Big Creek, KY, with Ryan Osborne and Jimmy Morgan officiating.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

