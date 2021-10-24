John Root, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 20th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.
John was born in Manchester, KY on May 17, 1944, a son of the late Willie and Mae Bruner Root.
He survived by his children: Glenna Bundy of London, and Rebecca Murphy and husband Greg, and Tim Burns, both of Manchester. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Melinda Cunagin, Judea Bundy, and Jordan Murphy; and great grandchildren: Braxton Murphy, Brantley Murphy, Connor Cunagin, Corey Cunagin, Cadee Brooke Cunagin, and Carter Cunagin.
John is also survived by his sister, Eva Jarvis and husband Butch; and two brothers: Carl Root and wife Brenda, and Jimmy Root and wife Colene, all of London; by his sister-in-law, Pearl Root, his brother-in-law, Lowell Chadwell; and by a host of special nieces, nephews, and family, who called him Uncle Johnny.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Rob Bundy; his brother, E. H. Root; and his sisters: Pearl Chadwell, Claudia Curry, and Phyllis Anderson.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 25th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joey Burns officiating. Burial will follow at the Roots Branch Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, October 25th at Britton Funeral Home.
