John Root, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 20th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY. 

John was born in Manchester, KY on May 17, 1944, a son of the late Willie and Mae Bruner Root. 

He survived by his children: Glenna Bundy of London, and Rebecca Murphy and husband Greg, and Tim Burns, both of Manchester. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Melinda Cunagin, Judea Bundy, and Jordan Murphy; and great grandchildren: Braxton Murphy, Brantley Murphy, Connor Cunagin, Corey Cunagin, Cadee Brooke Cunagin, and Carter Cunagin. 

John is also survived by his sister, Eva Jarvis and husband Butch; and two brothers: Carl Root and wife Brenda, and Jimmy Root and wife Colene, all of London; by his sister-in-law, Pearl Root, his brother-in-law, Lowell Chadwell; and by a host of special nieces, nephews, and family, who called him Uncle Johnny. 

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Rob Bundy; his brother, E. H. Root; and his sisters: Pearl Chadwell, Claudia Curry, and Phyllis Anderson. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 25th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joey Burns officiating. Burial will follow at the Roots Branch Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, October 25th at Britton Funeral Home.

 

To send flowers to the family of John Root, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 25
Visitation
Monday, October 25, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 25
Service
Monday, October 25, 2021
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you