Mr. John Russell Colter, age 41, of Washington D. C. entered eternal life, Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his home. He was born January 6, 1981 to Wayne Russell and Bessie Hobbs Colter.
John Russell known as John or Jay is survived by two siblings, Nicole Leary of Alexander, Virginia, and Kelly Gene Colter or Corbin, Kentucky. He is also survived by three nieces and a nephew, Brittney Leary, Isabella Montalvo, Annabell Powell and Atticus Gregory. He also leaves a host of cousins and friends in Kentucky as well as grandparents, John and Barbara Colter. He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Russell Colter.
John had many talents, one of which was playing the guitar which he had accomplished. He loved people, loved his work and he loved Laura, the love of his life, his fiancée and his soulmate. He also loved his God.
John Russell’s fiancée, Laura, held a Celebration of Life at their home in Washington D. C. on Sunday for a host of friends, cousins, and colleagues.
