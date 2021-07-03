John Sizemore, 89, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, July 2nd, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
John was born in Manchester, KY on February 3, 1932, a son of the late Frank and Ida Bowling Sizemore.
He is survived by his wife, Florence Davidson Sizemore, his daughter, Christine Bowling, and his son, Ronnie Lynn Sizemore, all of Manchester.
John is also survived by the following brothers and sister: Ray SIzemore, Willy Sizemore, Sawyer Sizemore, and Cledith Grubb all of Manchester.
Also, surviving are his grandchildren: Jason Sizemore, Jonathan Bowling, Tracy Sizemore, and Josh Sizemore; great-grandchildren: Traylon Sizemore, Jonah Sizemore, Emma Rose Bowling, and Amy Grubb; and great-grandchild, Evan Sizemore.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Holly Martin, Spurgan Sizemore, Audry Henson, Stella Bowling, and Gene Sizemore.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 5th at Britton Funeral Home, with Tracy Mitchell and Mark Bowling officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Sizemore Cemetery at Hector.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, July 5th at Britton Funeral Home.
