Johnathan B. Hoskins, age 32 departed this life on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He was born on Monday, February 27, 1989 in Hyden, Kentucky to Bruce and Rosalee Hoskins.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Hadlee Hoskins, his parents: Bruce and Rosalee Hoskins, his maternal grandmother: Ethelene Hoskins as well as other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Clifton and Ida Hoskins and A. T. Hoskins.
Funeral Services for Johnathan B. Hoskins will be conducted on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Paul Mitchell will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Helder-Roberts Cemetery in the Fish Trap Community of Big Creek.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.