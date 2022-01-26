Johnnie Beatrice Chadwell, 92, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 25th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Johnnie was born in Alva, Harlan Co., KY on July 30th, 1929, to Emby and Myrtle Reeves Hubbs. She married Joseph Chadwell on December 24th, 1956. Johnnie was a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church.
Johnnie is survived by two children: Ricky Chadwell and wife Beverly, and JoAnn Couch and husband Bill, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jason Chadwell, Jessica Turner and husband Hagen, and Tyler Wolfe and wife Molly; and her great-grandchildren: Abigail Finley, Ava Turner, Jackson Wolfe, Sophie Wolfe, Jurnee Wolfe, and Ella Turner.
Johnnie is preceded in death by her parents, Emby and Myrtle Reeves Hubbs; her husband, Joseph Chadwell; her grandson, Matthew Wolfe; and the following brothers and sisters: Bert Hubbs, Steely "Day" Hubbs, Ruby Barnett, Herman "Bun" Hubbs, Archie "Doc" Hubbs, and Thelma Engle.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 29th at Britton Funeral Home, with Kenneth Felty and Dustin Sims officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 29th at Britton Funeral Home.
